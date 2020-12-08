Cloudy weather likely in most parts of KP

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours

PESHAWAR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather in most parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

According to weather report, rain with snowfall is also expected over the hilly areas Chitral, Dir Lower and Upper, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Bunner, Malakand, Kohistan, Torghar, Battagram, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Hangu, Kurram and South Waziristan and North Waziristan districts.

The areas which received rains on Monday include Peshawar City/Airport 01/02 mm, Parachinar 05 mm, Bannu 04 mm, Takht Bai 01 mm, Saidu Sharif 02 mm, Balakot 13 mm, Cherat 09 mm, Chitral 04 mm, � Timergara 06 mm, Drosh 04 mm, Kakul 10 mm, � Kalam 06 mm, Pattan 14 mm, Mirkhani 09 mm, Dir 11 mm, Malamjaba 11 mm.

While snow recorded in Kalam 01 inch.