Cloudy weather likely to persist in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Met office on Thursday forecast cloudy weather for most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours, while isolated light rain with snowfall over the hills predicted for Killa Abdullah, Pishin,Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat and Kalat districts during night

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Met office on Thursday forecast cloudy weather for most parts of Balochistan during next 24 hours, while isolated light rain with snowfall over the hills predicted for Killa Abdullah, Pishin,Quetta, Mastung, Ziarat and Kalat districts during night.

According to the Met Office, the minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 3.5 degrees centigrade and -2.1 degrees centigrade in Ziarat.

While, rain received in Quetta, Chaghi, Zairat, Mastung, Muslim Bagh, Loralai and Panjgur districts.