Cloudy weather likely to persists during next 24 hours:PMD

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cloudy weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Tuesday forecast cloudy weather expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, widespread rain-wind/thunderstorm (with snowfall over hills) expected in districts of Balochistan, at scattered places in districts of Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir while at isolated places in districts of upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, south Punjab and Sindh,a MET office reported.

Weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in northern parts.

Minimum temperatures recorded in Skardu -08�C, Astore -07�C, Gupis -06�C, Bagrote -04�C, Kalam -03�C, Gilgit -02�C, Parachinar, Rawalakot -01�C, Chitral and Dir 0�C.