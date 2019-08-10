Cloudy weather predicted for KP

The meteorological department here Saturday predicted partly cloudy weather for most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with chances of rain in Swat, Chitral, Upper Dir, Lower Dir, Bajaur, Mardan, Swabi and Peshawar in next 24 hours

Cloudy weather is also expected at scattered places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Battagram, Kohistan, Haripur, Torghar, Malakand, Bunner and Shangla, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kurram, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Orakzai, Bannu, North Waziristan, Lakki Marwat, D.I. Khan, Tank and South Waziristan districts.

Same weather conditions are predicted for KP during next 48 hours. Cloudy weather is expected in most parts of Gilgit Baltistan region during next 24 hours..