Cloudy Weather Predicted For KP During Next 24 Hours

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 12:11 PM

Cloudy weather predicted for KP during next 24 hours

Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar on Thursday predicted that mainly partly cloudy weather is expected in most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

However, rain with wind and thunderstorm is expected at a few places in Bunner, Chitral, Upper & Lower Dir, Bajaur, Swat, Shangla, Torghar, Kohistan, Battagram, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts. Snowfall is also expected over high mountains in Chitral, Swat, Upper Dir, Shangla, Mansehra and Abbottabad districts.

During last 24 hours widespread rain-wind and thunderstorm occurred in Peshawar, Kohat, D.

I. Khan and Bannu divisions, while at scattered places in Mardan, Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Rain recorded in D.I. Khan was 27mm, Cherat & Bannu 18mm, Parachinar 14mm, Mian Gujjar (Peshawar) 12mm, Swabi 11mm, Peshawar 10mm, Kakul, Charsadda & Shabqadar 07mm, Takht Bhai, Bunner & Mohmand Dam 05mm, Balakot & Malamjaba 03mm, Besham, Dir & Saidu Sharif (each) 01mm.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded in KP during last 24 hours was -02�C in Kalam.

