Cloudy Weather Predicted In Most Parts Of KP
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 02:43 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Department on Saturday predicted cloudy weather in most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the next 24 hours.
However,rain-wind-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Haripur, Malakand, Upper and Lower Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu and Kurram districts.
Similarly, cloudy weather was expected in most parts of the province. However,rain-wind-thunderstorm with light snowfall over the hills was expected at isolated places in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Haripur, Malakand, Upper & Lower Dir, Chitral, Shangla, Swat, Bunner, Bajaur, Mohmand, Mardan, Swabi, Charsadda, Nowshera, Peshawar, Khyber, Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu and Kurram districts for the next 48 hours.