Cloudy Weather Prevailed In Balochistan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:37 PM
The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in city and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :
According to the Met office, rain, thunderstorms with gusty winds also predicted for isolated places including Panjgur, Turbat, Quetta, Chaghi, Nushki, Kharan , Qilla Abdullah and Bolan districts.
The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.0 degree centigrade and 8.2 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.