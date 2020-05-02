UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather Prevailed In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 48 seconds ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 09:37 PM

Cloudy weather prevailed in Balochistan

The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in city and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department forecast cloudy weather in city and other parts of Balochistan for next 24 hours.

According to the Met office, rain, thunderstorms with gusty winds also predicted for isolated places including Panjgur, Turbat, Quetta, Chaghi, Nushki, Kharan , Qilla Abdullah and Bolan districts.

The minimum temperature in Quetta was recorded at 16.0 degree centigrade and 8.2 degree centigrade in Ziarat on Saturday.

