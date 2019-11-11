Cloudy weather to persists in most parts :MET Office

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Monday forecast cloudy weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

While light rain with light snowfall over mountains is expected at isolated places in north-western Balochistan and Gilgit Baltistan, the MET office reported.

Weather remained dry in most parts of the country while cold in northern areas during last 24 hours.

Lowest minimum temperatures were recorded in Astore -04, Skardu-03�C, Kalam and Gupis -02�C.

A deep westerly wave present along northwest Balochistan.

\395