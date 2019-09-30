UrduPoint.com
Cloudy Weather With Chances Light Rain For Karachi

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 05:16 PM

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast cloudy weather with chances light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However, light rain with occasional thunderstorm may occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Karachi, Larkana divisions, Dadu and Jamshoro districts during the next 24 hours.

