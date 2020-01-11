UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather With Chances Light Rain For Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 06:58 PM

Cloudy weather with chances light rain for Karachi

The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with light rain chances in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with light rain chances in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 10 to 12 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 per cent humidity.

Partly cloudy/ cloudy with cool/ cold night and hazy/ misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province whereas windy conditions may prevail along the coast during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Sindh Weather May

Recent Stories

Turkish FM appreciates Pak efforts for de-escalati ..

10 minutes ago

UAE Prime Minister’s Office awarded WELL Certifi ..

15 minutes ago

UAE social media star falls in love with Pakistan

32 minutes ago

Malaysian Minister for boost in bilateral trade

2 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20) 11 Jan 2020

2 minutes ago

Russian National Tennis Team Loses to Serbs 0-3 in ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.