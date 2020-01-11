Cloudy weather with chances light rain for Karachi

The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with light rain chances in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2020 ) :The Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with light rain chances in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 10 to 12 degrees centigrade with 40 to 50 per cent humidity.

Partly cloudy/ cloudy with cool/ cold night and hazy/ misty morning is likely to prevail over the Sindh province whereas windy conditions may prevail along the coast during the next 24 hours.