Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Drizzle At Morning/night Likely In Karachi On Tuesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 35 seconds ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

Cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/night likely in Karachi on Tuesday

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/night in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather are likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana Divisions, Dadu, Shaheed Banazirabad and Noshahro Feroze districts. Whereas partly cloudy or cloudy condition with chances of drizzle/light rain is expected in Southern districts of the province. While windy condition in Southeastern Districts of the province.

