Cloudy weather with chances of light rain in Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Rain/ thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad and Shaheed Banazirabad divisions, whereas partly cloudy/ cloudy with light rain/ drizzle is expected alongthe coast in the next 24 hours.