Cloudy Weather With Chances Of Thunderstorm, Rain

Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:39 PM

Cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm, rain

The local Met office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm and rain in the morning for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Thursday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 23.1 degree centigrade and 10.0 degree centigrade respectively.

The humidity was recorded 94 per cent at 8 am and 54 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:58 am and set at 17:16 pm tomorrow.

