Cloudy weather with intermittent light rain forecast for Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2020 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with chances of drizzle or light rain in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 70 to 80 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and humid weather is likely to prevail over most parts of Sindh. However, dust-thunderstorm/ rain is expected at a few places in Sukkur and Larkana divisions and light rain is also expected in Mirpurkhas division in the next 24 hours.