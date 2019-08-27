Cloudy weather with light rain forecast

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 35 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:29 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast cloudy weather with light rain in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in range of 32 to 34 degrees centigrade with 50 to 60 percent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However rain/thunderstorm may occur at isolated places in Mirpurkhas, Sukkur divisions & Sanghar district. Where as partly cloudy/cloudy conditions with chances of drizzle/light rain is expected along the coast.

