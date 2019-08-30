Cloudy weather with light rain likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast cloudy weather along with light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : The Meteorological department on Friday forecast cloudy weather along with light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degree centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Rain/thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions during the next 24 hours, whereas rain/ drizzle with occasional thunderstorm along the coast in the next 24 hours.