UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather With Light Rain Likely In Karachi

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 04:06 PM

Cloudy weather with light rain likely in Karachi

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast cloudy weather along with light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) : The Meteorological department on Friday forecast cloudy weather along with light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degree centigrade with 65 to 75 per cent humidity.

Rain/thunderstorm is likely to occur at a few places in Sukkur, Larkana, Shaheed Banazirabad, Mirpurkhas divisions during the next 24 hours, whereas rain/ drizzle with occasional thunderstorm along the coast in the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Weather Martyrs Shaheed Sukkur Larkana

Recent Stories

Islamabad police hold Kashmir rally

2 minutes ago

Badshah triumphs in Int'l Wrestling Competition fi ..

2 minutes ago

Rally to support Kashmiris held at Railway station ..

4 minutes ago

Government College University (GCU) holds Kashmir ..

4 minutes ago

Survey shows U.S. companies still value Chinese ma ..

4 minutes ago

Human Rights Group Calls on Kuwait to Release Jail ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.