Cloudy Weather With Light Rain Likely In Karachi

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:37 PM

Cloudy weather with light rain likely in Karachi

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather along with light rain for the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather along with light rain for the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 32 to 34 degree centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Mainly hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in the province during the next 24 hours. However partly cloudy/ cloudy conditions with chances of light rain/ drizzle is expected along the coast and Mirpurkhas division in the next 24 hours.

