Cloudy Weather With Light Rain Wind-thunderstorm Forecast
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday.
During past 24 hour weather, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while rain-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Sindh, Parachinar, Zhob and Skardu.
Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Noorporthal 26, Kasur 15, Layyah 03, Lahore Airport, Hafizabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar 02, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Sindh: Larkana 04, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Barkhan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05, Bannu 01 mm .
Toda'ys highest maximum temperature's (C) were remained at Mirpurkhas, Turbat 40, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor and Dadu 39.
According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.