UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy Weather With Light Rain Wind-thunderstorm Forecast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 10:19 PM

Cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm forecast

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cloudy weather with light rain wind-thunderstorm in northeast Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Wednesday.

During past 24 hour weather, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while rain-thunderstorm occurred in Punjab, Sindh, Parachinar, Zhob and Skardu.

Rainfall (mm): Punjab: Noorporthal 26, Kasur 15, Layyah 03, Lahore Airport, Hafizabad, Khanpur, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar 02, Joharabad, Bhakkar, Rahim Yar Khan 01, Sindh: Larkana 04, Balochistan: Zhob 05, Barkhan 01, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Parachinar 05, Bannu 01 mm .

Toda'ys highest maximum temperature's (C) were remained at Mirpurkhas, Turbat 40, Shaheed Benazirabad, Chhor and Dadu 39.

According to synoptic situation, a westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Lahore Weather Bannu Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Parachinar Rahim Yar Khan Zhob Gilgit Baltistan Kasur Turbat Bahawalpur Larkana Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Hafizabad Dadu Barkhan Skardu Khanpur Airport

Recent Stories

Russia ramps up Black Sea military exercises

2 minutes ago

Car skid off the Karakuram High way (KKH) claiming ..

2 minutes ago

KP Police arrest 430 suspects including 5 most wan ..

2 minutes ago

US 'No Longer' Has Triad Nuclear Defense as Bomber ..

9 minutes ago

England rugby chiefs back Jones after Six Nations ..

9 minutes ago

Investigative Measures On Case Related to Security ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.