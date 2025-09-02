Open Menu

Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain Forecast For Lahore

Published September 02, 2025

Cloudy weather with scattered rain forecast for Lahore

Cloudy weather with scattered rain continued in the city on Tuesday, while the MET office predicted similar conditions for the next 24 hours.Light showers were recorded in several localities at different times, making the weather pleasant

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Cloudy weather with scattered rain continued in the city on Tuesday, while the MET office predicted similar conditions for the next 24 hours.Light showers were recorded in several localities at different times, making the weather pleasant.

MET officials warned that heavy rains on 3rd September may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas and flash floods in nullahs and streams of Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Lahore, Kasur, Okara, Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Swabi and Peshawar. They added that heavy downpours may also trigger landslides and flooding in nullahs of Jammu, Bhimber, Mirpur, Kotli, Punch, Haveli, Batagram, Abbottabad, Buner, Swat, Murree and Galliyat. Landslides or mudslides could block roads in vulnerable hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Murree, Galliyat and Kashmir during the forecast period.

The public, especially travelers and tourists, were advised to avoid unnecessary movement in vulnerable areas and remain updated on the latest weather alerts.

According to MET officials, monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country, while a westerly wave was also affecting northern regions and likely to persist until tomorrow.

Rainfall was reported in several cities, including Islamabad, Narowal, Rawalpindi, Murree, Dera Ghazi Khan, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot, Multan, Faisalabad, Hafizabad, Karor (Layyah), Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Kakul, Dir, Saidu Sharif, Peshawar, Malam Jabba, Takht Bai, Balakot, Cherat, Muzaffarabad, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Kotli and Astore.

Tuesday’s highest temperature was recorded in Dalbandin, where mercury touched 43°C, while Lahore’s maximum temperature was 28°C.

