Cloudy Weather With Scattered Rain In City
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 10:06 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) The cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the city on Wednesday
while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.
The MET officials said the minimum temperature in the city was 19°C and maximum was 27°C.
They
said cloudy weather may continue to prevail in the city for the next two three days.
In the evening, several city areas witnessed scattered and trace rain, which made the weather pleasant
and a large number of people came out for Eid shopping as well as to enjoy the cool breeze.
