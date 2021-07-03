Cloudy, windy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/night likely

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast mainly partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/night in the metropolis during next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Saturday forecast mainly partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at morning/night in the metropolis during next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28C to 30C and 34C to 36C degree centigrade, respectively with 70 to 80 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the province. However dust-thunderstorm/rain may occur at isolated places in Larkana, Shikpur and Dadu districts. Whereas partly cloudy/cloudy condition with chances of drizzle/light rain in southern Districts of the Province. While windy condition in Southern & Eastern districts of the Province.