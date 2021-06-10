Cloudy, windy weather with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Friday

The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Thursday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 28 to 30 and 33 to 35 degree centigrade, respectively with 65 to 75 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle in Jamshoro, Tharparkar Districts and along the coast, while gusty winds are likely to blow in Southern & Eastern parts of the province during the next 24 hours.