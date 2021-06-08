UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cloudy With Chances Of Drizzle Likely In Karachi On Wednesday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:03 PM

Cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Wednesday

The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle along the coast, while gusty winds are likely to blow in Southern and Eastern parts of the province during the next 24 hours.

Related Topics

Karachi Weather From

Recent Stories

Dutch lose Van de Beek for Euro 2020

3 minutes ago

UN vows support for road-map toward elections in S ..

3 minutes ago

Flour millers announce to launch phase-wise protes ..

3 minutes ago

Pashinyan Warns of Staff Purges in Event of Victor ..

3 minutes ago

Japan planning to vaccinate 70,000 Tokyo Olympics ..

7 minutes ago

Scrutiny teams formed to check performance of poli ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.