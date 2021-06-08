Cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi on Wednesday

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :The Meteorological department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and windy weather with chances of drizzle at night or morning in the metropolis over the next 24 hours.

The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to remain from 29 to 31 and 34 to 36 degree centigrade, respectively with 60 to 70 percent humidity, in Karachi over the next 24 hours.

Hot or very hot and dry weather is likely to prevail over most parts of the province. However hot and humid weather with chances of drizzle along the coast, while gusty winds are likely to blow in Southern and Eastern parts of the province during the next 24 hours.