Cloudy With Chances Of Light Rain In Karachi On Tuesday

Muhammad Irfan 39 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 01:17 PM

The Meteorological department on Monday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Monday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in the metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 degrees centigrade with 15 to 25 per cent humidity.

Dust-thunderstorm/ rain is likely to occur at a few places in Mirpurkhas, Thatta divisions and at Isolated places in Hyderabad division.

Warm and dry weather with hazy/ misty morning is likely toprevail over the Sindh province during the next 24 hours.

