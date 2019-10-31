UrduPoint.com
Cloudy With Chances Of Light Rain Likely On Friday

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 01:33 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Meteorological department on Thursday forecast cloudy weather with chances of light rain in metropolis for the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city is expected to remain in the range of 33 to 35 degrees centigrade with 60 to 70 per cent humidity.

Partly cloudy/cloudy with chances of light rain/ drizzle with gusty winds may occur at isolated places in Karachi, Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana division during the last 24 hours.

