Cloudy With Light Rain Likely In Karachi On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 14 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 06:09 PM

Cloudy with light rain likely in Karachi on Sunday

The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at isolated places in the metropolis during the next 24 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :The Meteorological department on Saturday forecast cloudy weather with light to moderate rain with thunderstorm at isolated places in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum temperature is expected to remain in the range between 31 to 33 degree centigrade with 70 to 80 per cent humidity during the next 24 hours.

Rain/wind-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls is expected during the next 24 hours at scattered places in Sukkur, Mirpurkhasand Shaheed Benazirabad divisions of Sindh and Gilgit-Baltistan.

