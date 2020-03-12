UrduPoint.com
Cold Again Comes Back With Current Rain Spell

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 02:07 PM

Cold again comes back with current rain spell

With ongoing rain spell in most parts of the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi cold again come back which had lower the temperature in Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :With ongoing rain spell in most parts of the country including twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi cold again come back which had lower the temperature in Capital.

Director Pakistan Meterological Department (PMD) Zaheer Babar said heavy rain spells in most parts occurred in districts of Punjab,Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,Kashmir,north Balochistan and Islamabad.

He said westerly wave was effecting upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist in upper parts till Friday.

Adding that heavy rainfall could generate flash flooding and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Wednesday (night) to Friday.

\395

