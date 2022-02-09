UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2022 | 09:58 PM

Cold and dry weather expected in most parts of country; PMD

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Wednesday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a shallow westerly wave was still affecting Kashmir and its adjoining areas. Continental air was prevailing over most plains of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain with snow over hills occurred at isolated places in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Murree, Gilgit-Baltistan and upper Sindh.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 06 mm, Dir, Peshawar, Balakot 02, Malam Jabba, Mirkhani, Drosh 01, Balochistan: Barkhan 03, Sindh: Sukkur 02, Rohri 01, Punjab: Murree 01, Kashmir: Rawalakot 02, Garhi Dupatta 01 and Gilgit Baltistan: Astore 01 mm.

The snowfall recorded was Kalam 3.0 inches, Murree 0.5, Malam Jabba and Astore Trace.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Kalam -11 C, Gupis -07, Skardu -06, Astore, Anantnag -05, Malamjabba, Parachinar -04, Bagrote, Hunza -03, Quetta, Kalat, Gilgit, Dir, Shupiyan -02, Pulwama, Baramulla and Rawalakot -01 C.

