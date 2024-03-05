Open Menu

Cold And Dry Weather Forecasts In Sukkur Division

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather across the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted cold and dry weather across the Sukkur division during the next 24 hours.

The cold wind blew in the region brought back chilly weather.

The highest tempera­ture of 20 degrees Celsius and the lowest of seven degrees were recorded in the last 24 hours.

