Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country; PMD

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 08:35 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

Smog/fog is likely to develop in plain areas of Punjab during morning or night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in upper areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -11, Ziarat -08, Skardu, Kalat -06, Gupis, Astore -05, Kalam -04, Quetta, Rawalakot, Hunza -03, Dir, Gilgit, Srinagar, Pulwama, Anantnag, Baramulla -02 and Drosh -01.

