Cold And Dry Weather Likely In Most Parts Of Country; PMD

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2022 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -15 C, Kalam -11, Ziarat -09, Skardu -07, Kalat -06, Malamjabba -05, Rawalakot, Quetta, Hunza, Bagrote, Pulwama, Baramulla -04, Dir, Parachinar, Shupiyan -03, Gilgit, Anantnag, Srinagar -02, Chitral, Drosh and Kakul -01 C.

