Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while very cold in Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Frost is likely to occur over plain areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Sindh, Potohar region and Kashmir during morning hours.

Cold/windy weather conditions are likely in plain areas.

Very cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country. However, rain occurred in Dir and Astore 01mm, while snowfall also recorded in Astore Trace during last 24 hours.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Kalam -15 C, Leh-14, Astore -10, Skardu, Kalat, Ziarat -09, Mastung -08, Hunza, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Nokkundi -07, Quetta, Dalbandin, Chamman and Dir -06 C.