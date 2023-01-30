Cold and dry weather likely in most parts of country:PMD

Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Cold and dry weather is expected in most parts during the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecast.

While very cold in north Balochistan and upper parts of the country during the period.

Isolated light rain/light snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan during the period.

Fog is likely to occur in plain areas of Punjab during night and morning hours.

According to the synoptic situation, a westerly wave was affecting the western and upper parts and likely to persist during the next 12 hours.

During the last 24 hours, rain/snowfall occurred in north-east Punjab, Kashmir, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and north Balochistan. Cold and dry weather prevailed in other parts of the country.

The rainfall recorded during the period was Punjab: Mandi Bahaudin 65mm, Mangla 58, Jhelum 36, Murree 27, Faisalabad 25, Gujrat 23, Sialkot (Airport 21, City 09), Hafizabad 20, Narowal 19, Islamabad (Zero Point 22, Saidpur 19, Golra, Bokra 13, Airport 06), Rawalpindi (Shamsabad 20, Chaklala 19), Sargodha 12, Gujranwala 10, Chakwal 08, Lahore (Lakshmi Chowk 08, City 05, Chowk Nakhda, Pani wala Talab 04, Airport 03, Mughal pura, Farrukhabad) , Gulshan Ravi, Iqbal Town, Samman Abad 02, Johar Town, Head Office Wasa, Upper Mall 01), Toba Tek Singh 06, Attock 03, Sahiwal 02, Jhang, Kasur 01, Kashmir: Kotli 52, Garhi Dupatta 49, Rawalakot 27, Muzaffarabad (Airport 15, City 12), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kakul 23, Balakot 15, Malam Jabba, Drosh, Dir (Lower) 10, Mirkhani 05, Kalam 04, Saidu Sharif, Chitral, Pattan 03, Parachinar, Mardan 02, Cherat 01, Gilgit-Baltistan: Astore 19, Chilas 04, Skardu 02, Gilgit, Gupis 01, Balochistan: Quetta (Sheikh Manda 03, Samungli 01) .

Snowfall (Inches): Murree 11, Astore 5.5, Malam Jabba 05, Rawalakot 04, Bagrote 02, Skardu and Drosh 1.3mm.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded were Leh, Parachinar, Kalat -07, Gupis -06, Kalam -05 C, Malam Jabba, Muslim Bagh and Quetta -04 C.