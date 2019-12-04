UrduPoint.com
Cold And Dry Weather Likely To Prevail In Most Upper Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 01:43 PM

Cold and dry weather likely to prevail in most upper areas

Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper areas while dry in central and southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 04th December, 2019) Cold and dry weather is expected in most upper areas while dry in central and southern parts of the country during the next twelve hours.Foggy conditions likely to prevail in few plain areas of Punjab and Upper Sindh during morning time.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Wednesday morning:Islamabad four degree centigrade, Lahore ten, Karachi seventeen, Peshawar six, Quetta and Muzaffarabad three, Gilgit minus three and Murree two centigrade.

