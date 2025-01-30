Cold And Dry Weather To Persist Across Most Parts Of Country: PMD
Most plain areas of the country will experience cold and dry weather on Thursday, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD)
While upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to have cloudy conditions with chances of light rain and snowfall.
A westerly wave is currently affecting the upper parts of the country, bringing cold conditions, particularly in hilly regions.
During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed across most parts of the country, with very cold conditions in hilly areas.
Light rain and snowfall were reported in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan, while the Pothohar region experienced light drizzle.
The rainfall recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa included 11mm in Dir, 9mm in Chitral and Mirkhani, 8mm in Kalam, 6mm in Drosh, 3mm in Malam Jabba, 2mm in Kakul, and 1mm in Saidu Sharif. Snowfall in Kalam was recorded at 4 inches.
The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the past 24 hours were -10 C in Skardu, -7 C in Gupis, -6 in Leh, -5 in Astore, and -3 in Hunza, Gilgit, and Bagrote.
The PMD has advised residents in the northern and hilly regions to prepare for extremely cold conditions and exercise caution while traveling due to potential snowfall.
