Cold and dry weather to persist in most parts of country:PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the county.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country.

Smoggy/foggy conditions (in patches) prevailed over isolated plains areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

The lowest minimum temperature recorded was Leh -09C, Skardu -06, Astore, Gupis -04, Gilgit -03, Kalam -02 and Kalat -01C.