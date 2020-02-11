UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold And Dry Weather To Persist In The Country

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 02:05 PM

Cold and Dry weather to persist in the country

Weather will be cold and dry in several areas of Pakistan whereas rainy weather will be experienced in northern areas.A minimum of 13 Degrees Celsius was recorded today in Karachi. The maximum temperature recorded was 28 Degrees Celsius

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Weather will be cold and dry in several areas of Pakistan whereas rainy weather will be experienced in northern areas.A minimum of 13 Degrees Celsius was recorded today in Karachi.

The maximum temperature recorded was 28 Degrees Celsius.Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall in areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.Apart from cold and dry season, drizzling can also occur in Islamabad and Pothohar district.PMD also predicts moderate fog at the motorway connecting from Islamabad to Lahore.The minimum temperatures recorded in different areas (in degrees Celsius) are Skardu (-18), Astore (-10), Gopes (-9), Kalam (-8), Parachinar (-7), and Gilgit (-3).Heavy rains in Australia have created hopes that the rain will extinguish all bushfires by this week.

The state has received the heaviest rainfall since Friday in years.Heavy showers of rain have also caused flooding in several areas.

Authorities have rescued many people.Twenty-four fires in Australia have been burning.NSW Rural Fire Service (RSF) informed to the international news agency that rain has extinguished 30 fires.RFS spokesperson said, "Given the forecast, we should be able to get on top of those relatively quickly and set the fires down,""We are hoping by the end of the week we may be able to have zero uncontained fires across NSW,"Heavy rain has also restocked water supplies in the affected area, which has been facing years of drought.

The Warragamba Dam, which is a great source of water in Sydney, is 70% full. Before that, it was 42% full.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Fire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Australia Water Motorway Drought Dam Sydney Parachinar Gilgit Baltistan Skardu May All From Top Rains

Recent Stories

China addresses mental health care in fight agains ..

24 minutes ago

China-made auto parts set to arrive after coronavi ..

20 minutes ago

Turkey Should Stick to Berlin Agreements on Libya, ..

20 minutes ago

13 Rohingya die after boat capsizes, 40 missing

20 minutes ago

Korea's PC market grows 7 pct in 2019 on Windows 1 ..

20 minutes ago

Fiji's economic growth slows to 1 pct in 2019: cen ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.