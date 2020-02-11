Cold and Dry weather to persist in the country

Weather will be cold and dry in several areas of Pakistan whereas rainy weather will be experienced in northern areas.A minimum of 13 Degrees Celsius was recorded today in Karachi. The maximum temperature recorded was 28 Degrees Celsius

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th February, 2020) Weather will be cold and dry in several areas of Pakistan whereas rainy weather will be experienced in northern areas.A minimum of 13 Degrees Celsius was recorded today in Karachi.

The maximum temperature recorded was 28 Degrees Celsius.Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain and snowfall in areas including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, and Gilgit Baltistan.Apart from cold and dry season, drizzling can also occur in Islamabad and Pothohar district.PMD also predicts moderate fog at the motorway connecting from Islamabad to Lahore.The minimum temperatures recorded in different areas (in degrees Celsius) are Skardu (-18), Astore (-10), Gopes (-9), Kalam (-8), Parachinar (-7), and Gilgit (-3).Heavy rains in Australia have created hopes that the rain will extinguish all bushfires by this week.

The state has received the heaviest rainfall since Friday in years.Heavy showers of rain have also caused flooding in several areas.

Authorities have rescued many people.Twenty-four fires in Australia have been burning.NSW Rural Fire Service (RSF) informed to the international news agency that rain has extinguished 30 fires.RFS spokesperson said, "Given the forecast, we should be able to get on top of those relatively quickly and set the fires down,""We are hoping by the end of the week we may be able to have zero uncontained fires across NSW,"Heavy rain has also restocked water supplies in the affected area, which has been facing years of drought.

The Warragamba Dam, which is a great source of water in Sydney, is 70% full. Before that, it was 42% full.