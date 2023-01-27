Cold & cloudy weather forecast for Sukkur

The local Met Office on Friday has forecast dry and cold weather for Sukkur and it's adjoining areas for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The local Met Office on Friday has forecast dry and cold weather for Sukkur and it's adjoining areas for the next 24 hours.

Cold and cloudy weather is predicted for Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts and areas of northern Sindh.