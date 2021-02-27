Cold, cloudy weather predicted for parts of KP

The Provincial Metrological Website Saturday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :The Provincial Metrological Website Saturday forecast cold and partly cloudy weather for most parts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for next 24 hours.

However, rain-thunderstorm with hail is expected at a few places in Malakand, Chitral, Dir (Lower and Upper), Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Battagram, Torghar, Mansehra, Haripur, Abbottabad, Mardan and Swabi districts.

The rain continued lashing Upper parts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Peshawar during last 24 hours, turning weather chilly besides ending the long dry spell.

Following rainfall, temperature has been decreased in Peshawar where people wore sweaters and coats to keep themselves warms.