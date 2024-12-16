Open Menu

Cold, Dry Conditions Forecasted

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Cold, dry conditions forecasted

Continental air dominated most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave passing over the upper regions, according to MET officials

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Continental air dominated most parts of the country, with a shallow westerly wave passing over the upper regions, according to MET officials.

They predicted mainly cold and dry weather nationwide, with hilly areas experiencing very cold conditions and partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected in patches across Northeast and South Punjab, as well as Upper Sindh, during the morning hours.

On Monday, Leh recorded the lowest temperature at -9°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 4.5°C and a maximum of 21°C.

