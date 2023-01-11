cold, dry & foggy weather forecasts across northern Sindh

The local MET office, on Wednesday forecast cold and dry weather for most districts of the northern Sindh during the next 24 hours

However, shallow foggy weather is predicted for Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Jaccobabad and Kashmore-Kandhkot districts during the morning hours.