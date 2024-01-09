Cold, dry forecasts in northern Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

The local Met Office on Tuesday has forecast very cold and dry weather for the Sukkur for the next 24 hours

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The local Met Office on Tuesday has forecast very cold and dry weather for the Sukkur for the next 24 hours.

The highest maximum temperature 16 centigrade and the lowest minimum 06 centigrade were recorded during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, severe cold and dry weather prevailed over most districts of the northerh Sindh province, while dense foggy conditions over plain areas.