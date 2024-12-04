Open Menu

Cold, Dry, Partly Cloudy Weather Forecast For Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:38 PM

Cold, dry and partly cloudy weather was reported in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Cold, dry and partly cloudy weather was reported in the city on Wednesday while the MET office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

The MET officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

They predicted that cold and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country while very cold in northern areas. Fog (in patches) was likely to persist in isolated plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.

Wednesday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -09°C while in Lahore it was 10.6°C and maximum was 25°C.

