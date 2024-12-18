Cold, Dry Weather Expected
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Continental air is dominating most regions of the country, while a shallow westerly wave is affecting the northern areas, according to MET office.
The weather is expected to remain predominantly cold and dry nationwide, with very cold and partly cloudy conditions in the hilly regions.
Dense fog patches are likely to form in parts of Punjab and Upper Sindh during the early morning and late-night hours.
On Wednesday, the lowest temperature was recorded in Leh at -10°C, while Lahore saw a minimum of 4.8°C and a maximum of 20.1°C.
