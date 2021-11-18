Cold, dry weather expected in most country' parts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, smog or fog is likely in plain areas of Punjab.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -08 C, Skardu, Ziarat -03, Gupis , Kalat -02, Kalam and Babusar -01C.