Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country: PMD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during next 24 hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

"The weather will remain cold and dry in most parts of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, Balochistan, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan", the met office said.

During the last 24 hours, cold and dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the period were Leh -14 C, Kalam -12, Astore -09, Skardu -08, Ziarat, Gupis -07, Hunza, Pulwama, Baramulla -05, Quetta, Dir, Malamjabba, Parachinar, Kalat, Bagrote, Shupiyan -04, Kakul, Anantnag -02, Chitral, Srinagar and Gilgit -01 C.