Cold, dry weather expected in most parts of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Friday forecast mainly cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

Fog is likely to prevail in upper Sindh, plain areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during morning/night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

During the last 24 hours, the weather remained cold and dry in most parts of the country, while very cold in hilly areas.

The lowest minimum temperatures recorded during the last 24 hours were Leh -18 C, Kalam -13, Astore -12, Gupis, Skardu -09, Hunza -08, Bagrote -07, Parachinar, Shupiyan -06, Kalat, Malamjabba -05, Ziarat, Pulwama, Srinagar, Baramulla, Quetta, Dir, Rawalakot -04, Bunji -03, Drosh, Kakul, Murree, Mirkhani -02, Gilgit and Dalbandin -01 C.