Cold, Dry Weather Expected In Most Parts Of Country

Umer Jamshaid 31 seconds ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 12:48 PM

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.Meanwhile, the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir would remain under grip of severe cold

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th February, 2020) Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.Meanwhile, the upper parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir would remain under grip of severe cold.

Temperature of some major cities recorded on Friday morning:Islamabad three degree centigrade, Lahore eight, Karachi thirteen, Peshawar five, Quetta minus one, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad one and Murree minus two degree centigrade.

