Open Menu

Cold, Dry Weather For Lahore, Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather for provincial capital and other parts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather for provincial capital and other parts of Punjab.

However, smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab.

The department stated that a westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of the country from tonight.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 5 degree centigrade, Lahore 13, Karachi 20.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Weather Punjab From

Recent Stories

15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj app ..

15 Banks to open on weekend for receiving Hajj applications

2 minutes ago
 Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

Crackdown on illegal mining in Gilgit-Baltistan

2 minutes ago
 Meeting held to review progress on investment , pr ..

Meeting held to review progress on investment , privatization

2 minutes ago
 RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

RPO reviews crime situation at 2 police stations

2 minutes ago
 PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan ..

PPP all set to celebrate foundation day in Multan also

8 minutes ago
 Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agricultu ..

Kirmani visited under-construction Model Agriculture Mall

8 minutes ago
Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in ..

Sri Lanka crash to record low Test total of 42 in South Africa

7 minutes ago
 5th international conference on advances in materi ..

5th international conference on advances in material sciences concludes

7 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh ..

Provincial Minister for Minorities Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora discusses issues f ..

7 minutes ago
 100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed

100 brick-kilns demolished, Rs 17m fine imposed

7 minutes ago
 10 factory workers injured

10 factory workers injured

7 minutes ago
 Funds provided to 7 UAF students to launch Startup ..

Funds provided to 7 UAF students to launch Startup Company

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Weather