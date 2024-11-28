Cold, dry weather for Lahore, Punjab

The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather for provincial capital and other parts of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted mainly cold and dry weather for provincial capital and other parts of Punjab.

However, smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in isolated plain areas of Punjab.

The department stated that a westerly wave was likely to affect western parts of the country from tonight.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning: Islamabad 5 degree centigrade, Lahore 13, Karachi 20.