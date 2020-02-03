Cold & dry weather forecast 03 Feb 2020

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 13 degrees centigrade while humidity was recorded 53 per cent.

According to met office, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the province while on Tuesday, there is a possibility of light and heavy rains, with cloudy conditions in most districts of the province.

According to synoptic situation: A westerly wave is likely to approach northwest Balochistan and upper parts of the country tonight.