UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cold & Dry Weather Forecast 03 Feb 2020

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 09:35 PM

Cold & dry weather forecast 03 Feb 2020

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the province including provincial capital during next 24 hour.

The maximum temperature was recorded as 13 degrees centigrade while humidity was recorded 53 per cent.

According to met office, mainly cold and dry weather is expected in the province while on Tuesday, there is a possibility of light and heavy rains, with cloudy conditions in most districts of the province.

According to synoptic situation: A westerly wave is likely to approach northwest Balochistan and upper parts of the country tonight.

Related Topics

Weather Balochistan Rains

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

23 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi to cultivate 14 million mangrove seedlin ..

23 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

24 minutes ago

DAE signs new US$300 million financing facility wi ..

24 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

24 minutes ago

Imdaad reaffirms commitment to UAE Vision 2021 Nat ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Weather

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.